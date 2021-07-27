Government grant to help market town bounce back from pandemic

Oswestry Town Councillors will debate how to spend Welcome Back Funding allocated to it from a Government Coronavirus pot at its meeting on Wednesday evening - July 27.

The aim of the funding to to help attract people back to towns to help stimulate the economy.

The funding is to be delivered through the Business Improvement Districts, in non-bid towns, the funds will go to the local councils.

A report to the meeting says that the allocation for Oswestry is £30,212.

Activity for spend can include: Placed based marketing, for example, supporting safe celebration events on high streets and in local towns; Marshals; Public space maintenance; maintenance of public toilets including new

temporary facility provision; beautification activities including graffiti removal; non-permanent public realm adaptations.

