Volunteers clock up hours for Rotary Club

The biggest time investment by far was support given by a small team of members at the Vaccination Hub at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital over several months.

This was closely followed by the operation of the Christmas Sleigh at their static sites outside supermarkets and around the streets of Oswestry, Whittington, St Martins, Gobowen and West Felton last December.

Other voluntary work has included, litter picking, weeding and gardening at the Snowflake Garden at Hope House, at the Orthopaedic Hospital and Whittington Castle.

Members have carried out garden clearance for a housing association, hedge planting with the council at the Oswestry Cemetery and so many more minor activities.

The club has also raised funds with a Bric-a-Brac stall in Bailey Street.

Spokesman, Mike Lade, said: "Cambrian Rotary has cautiously started face-to-face meetings and is investing in technology to enable the face-to-face meetings to have the addition of Zoom participants.

"This means that members on holidays or away at work, speakers or indeed anyone from around the world can join-in the weekly meetings.

"Another advantage of the technology investment means that it will enable anyone that may be “house bound”, for whatever reason, to engage with Rotary through its very inclusive club.

"So, if you would like to come along informally to our meeting, virtually or otherwise, then please contact us.

The Oswestry Cambrian Rotary normally meets at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings at 7.45pm.