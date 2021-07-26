Chelsea Flower Show fundraiser for charity with a garden in the county

The charity creates and cares for gardens attached to Spinal Injury units in hospital across the UK, including the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital near Oswestry.

The online event will be held on September 14 from 6:30pm – 7:30pm, ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show opening in September.

Founder of the charity, Dr Oliver Chapple, said it would be an unparalleled opportunity to hear from some of the industry’s most famous faces and a perfect way to feel part of this year’s unique RHS Chelsea atmosphere, regardless of whether people are attending the Show, or whether enjoying the return of the much-anticipated event from the comfort of your their homes.

"Jonathan Snow will be joining live from the build of the garden he’s designed for this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, sharing a little about his sources of inspiration," she said.

"Joe Swift will be telling everyone more about the feat that is the BBC coverage of the Show, James Alexander-Sinclair, an RHS Judge, will be revealing the secret to creating a Gold Medal winning garden and Sarah Price will be discussing the impact winning one of those illusive medals has had on her career, along with sharing more about her thoughtful design for Horatio’s Garden Wales, the charity’s sixth garden which will be completed later this year."

Introducing the evening via video will be Horatio’s Garden Ambassador Joanna Lumley, whilst Dr Chapple, will also be on-hand to share all the latest news regarding the charity’s latest visionary projects.

For almost 10 years, Horatio’s Garden has been creating and nurturing beautiful, award-winning, accessible gardens in NHS spinal injury centres to support people, their loved ones and NHS staff affected by spinal injury.

It was created in memory of Dr Chapple's son, Horatio who was killed on an expedition. He had worked as a volunteer at a spinal injury unit and wanted to create gardens for patients to be able to go outside.

Tickets to the online event cost just £10 and are available now. The evening has been supported by Hozelock and all the money raised from sales will go directly towards helping people currently adjusting to life-changing injuries in spinal injury centres across the UK.