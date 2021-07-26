Busy month for castle

The evening will be held on August 1 from noon until 4pm.
The visit to the castle by the car enthusiasts will raise money for Hope House and visitors pay just £2 for park before admiring the cars.
On the weekend of August 7-8 there will be a historial re-enactment camp looking at the Corbet family though time.
There will be a colourful display of history from medieval knights on horseback to paratroopers in the Second World War and plenty in between. There is an admission cost of £3 per adult.
A car boot sale on August 15 will be followed by the production of Little Red Riding Hood and the big bad wolf with adult tickets, £15 and children £12.
Organisers sad the event will go on whatever the weather.
The following weekend will see Shakespeare's The Tempest on the open area stage.