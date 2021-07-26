Busy month for castle

BORDER. STORY. REPORTERS. WITH VIDEO. TV Presenter Christine Blakely was at the Re-enactment event at Whittington Castle today( (SAT) filming for a programme. Christine in the Curragh on the moat with Colin Mutty, centre and Gary Ball, both from History Matters based in Castle Caereinion. 27/07/13 PIC BY IAN SHEPPARD. Copyright Shropshire Newspapers.

The evening will be held on August 1 from noon until 4pm.

The visit to the castle by the car enthusiasts will raise money for Hope House and visitors pay just £2 for park before admiring the cars.

On the weekend of August 7-8 there will be a historial re-enactment camp looking at the Corbet family though time.

There will be a colourful display of history from medieval knights on horseback to paratroopers in the Second World War and plenty in between. There is an admission cost of £3 per adult.

A car boot sale on August 15 will be followed by the production of Little Red Riding Hood and the big bad wolf with adult tickets, £15 and children £12.

Organisers sad the event will go on whatever the weather.