Busy month for castle

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A classic car display kicks off a busy August for Whittington Castle.

BORDER. STORY. REPORTERS. WITH VIDEO. TV Presenter Christine Blakely was at the Re-enactment event at Whittington Castle today( (SAT) filming for a programme. Christine in the Curragh on the moat with Colin Mutty, centre and Gary Ball, both from History Matters based in Castle Caereinion. 27/07/13 PIC BY IAN SHEPPARD. Copyright Shropshire Newspapers.
BORDER. STORY. REPORTERS. WITH VIDEO. TV Presenter Christine Blakely was at the Re-enactment event at Whittington Castle today( (SAT) filming for a programme. Christine in the Curragh on the moat with Colin Mutty, centre and Gary Ball, both from History Matters based in Castle Caereinion. 27/07/13 PIC BY IAN SHEPPARD. Copyright Shropshire Newspapers.

The evening will be held on August 1 from noon until 4pm.

The visit to the castle by the car enthusiasts will raise money for Hope House and visitors pay just £2 for park before admiring the cars.

On the weekend of August 7-8 there will be a historial re-enactment camp looking at the Corbet family though time.

There will be a colourful display of history from medieval knights on horseback to paratroopers in the Second World War and plenty in between. There is an admission cost of £3 per adult.

A car boot sale on August 15 will be followed by the production of Little Red Riding Hood and the big bad wolf with adult tickets, £15 and children £12.

Organisers sad the event will go on whatever the weather.

The following weekend will see Shakespeare's The Tempest on the open area stage.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News