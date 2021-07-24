Crews called to tractor and barbecue fires

Two crews from Oswestry Fire Station were sent to Edgerley to deal with a tractor and trailer on fire at around 11.53am on Saturday.

An operations officer also attended the scene, where fire fighters found the vehicle 100 per cent involved in flames.

Two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.

Later in the day, two fire crews from Shrewsbury were sent to Mawley Close to deal with a barbecue fire.

The crews went to the scene around 2.05pm on Saturday to deal with the incident.