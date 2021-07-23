Art celebrates the importance of ancient hillfort

Old Oswestry Hillfort - The image shows the well-known landmark hill fort, but at the centre of the structre the aerial photograph clearly shows the lines of what were practice trenches for the world war training. .

The summer exhibitions in the Library and the Willow Gallery, reflect the ongoing inspiration that that the iron age Hillfort provides for artists and local people.

Organised by artists, John Swogger, and Diana Baur and supported by artists and members of the Hillfort Creativity Group, they form part of the Council for British Archaeology’s 2021 Festival of Archaeology celebrating heritage that is important to local communities.

Diana said: "During one of the most difficult 15 months in living memory, Old Oswestry has supported peoples’ desperate need for the refuge and healing that only a beautiful open green space can provide, and to be reminded that things would, one day, get better.

"There will be a mix of works, some new and some previously shown with the aim of reconnecting people, places and our past, and re-imagining our future all at the same time. There is something for everyone as The Hillfort Creativity Group is a diverse collective of many different kinds of creatives, artists, illustrators, printers, sculptors, ceramicists, makers, crafters, writers, poets, singers and song-writers.

An Old Oswestry Hillfort inspired single called “Circles” by Paloza, has also been released.