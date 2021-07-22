Campaign launched to save country pub

SHROPSHIRE WEEKEND. The White Lion, Llynclys.

A group has been launched to apply to have the White Lion at Llynclys named as an Asset of Community Value.

The pub, which was owned by Admiral Taverns has been closed for some time.

Today Admiral Taverns confirmed that it had sold the pub, a landmark building on the busy A483 road just south of Oswestry.

It had been on the market for in the region of £275,000.

The campaign group, Save the White Lion, Llynclys, said that the sale had gone ahead despite interest from a couple who wanted to keep it open.

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns said: “We can confirm that the White Lion has been sold. Whilst our priority is always on running long-term sustainable pub businesses, we took the decision to place the pub on the market last year."

National campaign groups including CAMRA and Pub is the Hub are backing the drive to retain the building as a pub.

One of those involved in the local campaign, Sarah Bird, said: "Over the years and with good management, this has been an amazing social hub, a goldmine with a genuine family feel, great playground and amazing food, it just needs the right owner to drive it forward."

There was orginally a toll house on the site in the 16th century and there are records of a public house since after 1840 when it was called the Red Lion.

Campaigners are now hoping to have the building declared an Asset of Community Value which, they say, would give the local community the chance to re-open it.