Chance to have a say on Oswestry masterplan

Oswestry town centre

A series of engagement events have been organised over the coming weeks.

Members of the Future Oswestry Group will be on hand at a series of events designed for residents, workers and visitors to say what they like and what could be improved about the town.

The group will have a stall on the market on Bailey Head on July 28 and 30, and September 1.

In addition, a stand will also be on Festival Square on July 31 and September 4.

Councillor Steve Charmley, chairman of the Future Oswestry Group, said: “We are really excited to be taking another step forward with the Oswestry masterplan and this will be a great chance to actually get out there and talk face to face with the public about what they want.

“We want to hear your views on what you like and what you want to see happen differently. We are here to listen and will take all views on board.

“You can take a look at the documents, chat to myself and officers and leave your feedback.”

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, called it a "really exciting time" for Oswestry, saying the masterplan would set out a vision for the future.

“The masterplan will highlight areas of potential development and think about how we want the town to operate in the future," he said.

"Ongoing discussions will help further shape potential proposals and actions that could and should be worked up in the short, medium and long term.”