Tributes paid after death of former Oswestry Mayor -fiercely loyal to the town

Heather Bickerton, 85, was a member of Oswestry Town Council for more than 30 years and was also a member of Oswestry Borough Council.

She served as mayor on both councils and was instrumental in bringing CCTV to the town. The system has been held up as one of the best, volunteer run, CCTVs in the county.

Mrs Bickerton was passionate about health and policing issues and to was a director of the board of Transhouse which provided specially built housing for people with disabilities, now run by the charity Ethos.

With her husband, John, she ran the Vaughan's newsagents, tobacconist and toy shop in Beatrice Street. The couple have two daughters, Fiona and Patti and four grandchildren.

The Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mark Jones said he was sad to hear of the passing of Heather Bickerton.

He said, “For more than three decades Heather Bickerton served a long and distinguished service to Oswestry as both a Borough Councillor and Town Councillor and was a respected community stalwart.”

"As Borough Councillor and Borough Mayor, she held a great interest and knowledge in planning. Elected as a Town Councillor from 1991, she was Mayor from 2000-2001. After stepping down in 2013, Heather continued to

keep an interest in issues that affected the community.

The Mayor added “She was a committed public servant and was fiercely loyal to Oswestry. She wanted the best for the town and its people and stood up for what she believed in. The flag on the Guildhall will be lowered as a mark of respect and in recognition of Mrs. Bickerton’s service as Mayor.”