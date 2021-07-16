Will a business hub help the town and individuals, heritage actions zone asks

BORDER PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 1/9/2017 Street market, at Cross Street, Oswestry..

Shropshire Council says it wants the community to have its say on proposals to support the small and start up independent business community of Oswestry.

It has been successful in securing funding to regenerate the town centre from the High Street Heritage Action Zones government-funded programme managed by Historic England.

The aim is to work with business and local communities through the repair/refurbishment of historic assets, together with developing arts and cultural events to improve their attractivenesstogether with wider investment and tourism opportunities.

As part of the successful funding application 0f the proposal included a flagship project to support local business in their development together with encouraging wider networking between business/supply chains.

"The working vision of the Oswestry Heritage Action Zone Flagship project ist o support the small and start up independent business community of Oswestry to start up, grow and thrive through the establishment of a business hub in Oswestry town centre, creating a venue for community, culture and collaboration," a spokesman said.

"To help test this, local businesses and residents are being asked to help with a number of key questions which will help to inform and shape the project. The findings of the survey will help to assess the need for a dedicated space which could be supported through a contribution of action zone funding."