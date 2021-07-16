Tourism businesses in Oswestry can tap into package of support as interest in the area soars

Oswesty's Tourist Information Centre

The funding will come from Shropshire Council through the Additional Restrictions Grant government funding and also from the tourism group’s own reserves.

Lee Lucks, chairman of Oswestry Borderland Tourism, explained that the grant along with the current promotional campaign will be focussed on supporting local businesses that operate in the visitor economy.

Existing members will receive an extra six month’s membership wile New members will have the opportunity to join and get an extra six months added to their first year’s membership. More information is available by emailing obt@visitoswestry.co.uk or calling the Tourist Information Centre on 01691 662753.

Lee said: "This year OBT has been looking at ways to bring more visitors to Oswestry and the borderlands as the pandemic eases. We have commissioned new videos which will soon be released to showcase the areas for short breaks and longer holidays and also increase our image library. We will continue to promote the town and area throughout 2021 and into 2022 and, working with Oswestry BID and Visit Shropshire, will maximise opportunities to bring new visitors to the area.

The web site visitoswestry.co.uk is seeing an increase on 2019 visits of over 100 per cent and with social media showing similar increases, we are confident that more people will want to visit Oswestry and the borderlands.

Karen Pringle, OBT’s tourism officer said: “The Oswestry Tourist Information Centre moved to Castle View in Oswestry last year and since we re-opened in April, we have seen a real growth in visitors especially those who are taking walking and cycling holidays. It’s very encouraging to meet people who are enjoying our area for the first time, and they all say how friendly Oswestry is.”

Oswestry Tourist Information Centre, Castle View, Oswestry SY11 1JR is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday throughout the summer.