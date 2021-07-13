Knife Angel helps a knife amnesty in Hereford

Some of the knives handed in during the Knife Angel's visit to Hereford The Knife Angel at Hereford Cathedral

The Knife Angel and the recovered weapons have arrived back at Shropshire's British Ironwork Centre where the sculpture was created.

It will remain at the visitor attraction until the end of August before leaving for Chelmsford in Essex.

Chairman of the centre, Clive Knowles, said shockingly the haul of weapons was from just one knife bank.

"These were from one of the safeties cities in the United Kingdom," he said.

"As part of the Angels tour of cities and towns right across the UK, there's a formal agreement committing every host to undertake 30 days of anti-violence education and in tandem a surrender or amnesty.

"Hereford organisers were delighted with the public's reaction and willingness to support the Angels visit and have announced that their efforts will continue."

"The Hereford team that also included the Cathedral, the police, the Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, High Sheriff's office, Hereford Business Board as well as so many other pivotal partners, has done astonishing well, given the Covid restrictions and the difficulties is discouraging large gatherings, the team have been sensational and has done Herefordshire extremely proud.

"Now we have to continue to work with Herefordshire on their legacy arrangements, ensuring this monumental effort continues, with youth education at its core."

During the month long stay of the sculpture outside Hereford Cathedral the town's Samaritans group ensured volunteers were available to talk to anyone affected by the anti-violence campaign.