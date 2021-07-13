Family pay tribute to teenager after his death

Kyle Patrick Walley Kyle Patrick Walley

Officers arrested a local 18-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Kyle Patrick Walley in Rhosymedre . He remains in police custody.

After what police called disturbing footage appeared on social media police and Wrexham Council say they were working together to ensure anyone affected by the tragedy would be able to access emotional support.

Kyle’s family released a poignant tribute saying he had been looking forward to starting an apprenticeship in September.

“Kyle, you were just 19, with your whole life ahead of you, our boy; you were caring, loving and kind.

"You made us laugh, made us smile, you had so much to look forward to: college apprenticeship in September and so much more.

“We are absolutely devastated. You will be greatly missed by so many, you had the biggest smile and sense of humour; all the love in the world from Mum , Dad, Lee, Johnathan, Caitlin, Nanna, Aunty and everyone who knew you.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alun Oldfield said: “I would like to offer my condolences to Kyle’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident have been the subject of widespread social media speculation, and we are aware that many young people may have been affected by this. As such, School Liaison Officers and the Neighbourhood Policing Team are working closely with colleagues at Wrexham Council to offer the appropriate support and reassurance to the local community.”

"If you have any information that can assist us, you can contact the Investigation Team directly at orlo.uk/76CY7.