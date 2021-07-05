Open evening for women's softball cricket

The Oswestry Women and Girls team

Club captain and coach, Naomi Payne, a former Shropshire County XI player and Central Shropshire Women’s Hundred Ambassador, said: “We started the women’s softball side in 2018 and the team has gone from strength to strength. We even managed a few games last season. It’s great fun and we’d love to be able to field two sides like some of the other clubs in Shropshire.

“The ECB funding helps us stage an introduction to what is proving to be one of the fastest-growing women’s team sports in the UK. We have a live DJ set playing from 6:30pm through to 9pm, a traditional cricket tea laid on, Pimms and Prosecco and best of all, it’s completely free thanks to our funding.”

"Due to Covid restrictions, and in line with government and ECB regulations, the fun event is only open to the first 30 women or girls registering online via the Eventbrite online ticketing site. As well as free food and drink there will be an opportunity to meet and chat with current female players and participate in a fun cricket skills session."

The bar facilities at the Morda Road Club will also be open for family members wishing to stay and watch. Book on www.eventbrite.com and pop Oswestry Softball Cricket Open Evening into the search bar.