Knife Angel set to embark on national tour after pandemic

The Knife Angel

The anti knife crime work-of-art, made by sculptor, Alfie Bradley, has its home at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry.

Coronavirus lockdowns meant that the UK tour was abruptly halted at the beginning of 2020, when it was standing in Southwater, Telford.

But with restrictions slowly being lifted, the Ironwork Centre is preparing for the Knife Angel to get back on its travels.

Hereford Cathedral will be the first venue, with preparations for it to move to the neighbouring county later this month already underway.

Chairman of the centre, Clive Knowles, said he had been approached by official bodies in Durham, Blackburn, Northampton, Exeter, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Stoke on Trent, Grimsby, Leicester, Chelmsford and Guildford.

The city council at Stoke-on-Trent was the latest to contact him.

The Knife Angel in Telford just before the pandemic

A letter from Lorraine Beadmore said: "As the City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Public Health, I believe this visually powerful memorial to the victims of knife crime and their loved ones will help to send a powerful message to residents and visitors to the City about our unified approach to address the escalating issues around knife crime in our community and throughout the UK.

"As Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease, I would like to invite you to Stoke-on-Trent to provide an opportunity for us to share our ideas about the siting the installation and our intentions for a wider programme of supporting community engagement."

Mr Knowles said he was delighted that the enforced tour break had not lessened the impact of the Knife Angel monument.

"We ask all those who agree to host the sculpture to also agree to a programme of anti-violence engagement with the community," he said.

"The sculpture, made from over 100,000 seized blades, was specifically created to highlight the negative effects of violent behaviour whilst solidifying our critical need for social change.