Denise braves the shave in final wish to raise money for hospice

Denise Cross

Denise Cross, 62 and a patient at Nightingale House Hospice, was diagnosed with terminal metastatic kidney cancer whilst visiting her daughter in Gibraltar in September 2020. One of her last wishes is to raise awareness about the facilities at Nightingale House and challenge pre-conceived ideas about what a hospice actually does, whilst raising £5,000 towards vital funds for those with life-limiting illnesses by undertaking a sponsored head shave this week.

After several bouts in hospital and receiving radiotherapy in Malaga and chemotherapy in her home town of Wrexham, Denise, who works for Wales & West Utilities as an admin assistant, was given just days to live.

An initial short stay in Nightingale House hospice back in February for pain symptom management meant Denise could return home to live with her daughter Katherine. Denise continued to be supported by the hospice by attending regular physiotherapy sessions and complimentary therapies, so much so that her quality of life improved and enabled her to go for days out with her grandchildren.

Over half the patients admitted to the hospice for symptom management return home within seven to 10 days.

Denise said: “Coming into Nightingale House was the best decision I have ever made, as everyone is so welcoming. I was hesitant at first about being admitted but as soon as I walked through their doors it was like someone had wrapped a cosy blanket around me and I felt safe and secure.

“I came back in for pain management seven weeks ago and I was intending to return home to my daughter Katherine’s house once a care package had been sorted. However, the team in Nightingale House said the complexities of my symptoms meant it would be better for me to remain under their care. It was such a relief when they said I could stay in.”

Daughter Katherine Williams said: “I was upset at first when they said mum’s care would be better served at Nightingale House but I’m really grateful to the hospice team who recognised the complexity of her needs. I get to spend quality time chatting to mum now whilst making special memories.”

Denise's JustGiving page has already broken the £5k target she set, and donations continue to pour in.

Denise said: “I want people to know that Nightingale House is not a place of sadness. As soon as the doors open nothing is too much trouble and you arrive in this tranquil and calm environment."