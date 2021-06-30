Open weekend for allotments

A display by Oswestry Gateacre Allotments Society at Shrewsbury Flower Show

The Gatacre Allotments will have an open weekend between July 24 and 25.

Visitors will be able to see the individual plots tended to by the gardeners and the amazing fruit, flowers and vegetables that are grown by them.

They can also find out more about having an allotment.

There are 60 allotment gardens are provided by Oswestry Town Council in the Woodside and Gatacre areas for Oswestry town residents.

The Gatacre Allotments are managed on behalf of the Council by the Gatacre Allotment Society. In past years the society has exhibited at the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Earlier this year the allotment society decided to cancel its own annual show for the second year running. It was to have been held in August.