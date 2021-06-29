Kerry puts in a marathon effort before work each day

Kerry Rigby, a Veterinary Nurse at Park Issa Veterinary Hospital in Oswestry

But Kerry Rigby is having to walk at least 10 miles every single day - for three months.

The veterinary nurse, who has worked at Park Issa Vets in Oswestry for 36 years, wants to walk the equivalent of Land's End to John O Groats, 874 miles, to raise funds for Mental Health Research UK.

She said staff at Park Issa had been raising money for Mental Health Research for11 years, after a much loved vet sadly, Mark Robinson, took his own life.

"During this time we have raised £18680, and I am trying to make it £20000," she said.

She began the three month challenge in the middle of May and is now more than half way through the total, almost at 500 miles.

"Everyday I have walked between 10-20 miles, starting my walks at 4.45am and then going into work.

"I am absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of all our clients and cannot thank everyone for their support so far but we still need better mental health awareness.

"Please keep donating and more importantly talk about mental health. We are sure that everyone of you knows somebody who suffers from depression, anxiety, mental illness."

Mental Health Research UK is the first specialist research charity set up to fund research into the underlying causes of, and treatments for, mental health.

Anyone who would like to support Kerry's challenge can do so through.justgiving.com/fundraising/kerry-rigby5.