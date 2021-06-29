Help needed to tidy up castle grounds

The Whittington Castle Preservation Trust is looking for volunteers to help us tidy up around the Castle grounds.

Some of the castle grounds

The 900 year old plus castle near Oswestry is cared for by a community trust which relies on volunteers in all kinds of activities, from outside work to running fundraisers and giving up their time in the book shop and tea room.

A new drive has been put in leading to the rear of the castle and the trust says it is looking for help to re-landscape the area.

It would also like to hear from people with a few hours spare to plant some wildflowers, tidy the moat and cut some bushes.

"We're also looking to borrow some wheelbarrows, shovels and a big strimmer," a spokesman for the trust said.

Anyone who would like to help can contact castle manager, Sue Ellis on 01691 662500.

