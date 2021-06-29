Help needed to tidy up castle grounds

Some of the castle grounds

The 900 year old plus castle near Oswestry is cared for by a community trust which relies on volunteers in all kinds of activities, from outside work to running fundraisers and giving up their time in the book shop and tea room.

A new drive has been put in leading to the rear of the castle and the trust says it is looking for help to re-landscape the area.

It would also like to hear from people with a few hours spare to plant some wildflowers, tidy the moat and cut some bushes.

"We're also looking to borrow some wheelbarrows, shovels and a big strimmer," a spokesman for the trust said.