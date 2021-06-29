All fair in love and score as English husband and German wife set for Euros clash

Ian Kavanagh and Tanja Kavanagh, from Black Forest Deli in Oswestry will be cheering from opposite ends of the room when England face Germany Ian Kavanagh and Tanja Kavanagh, from Black Forest Deli in Oswestry will be cheering from opposite ends of the room when England face Germany

Nerves will be jangling in nearly every household in the country come 5pm, when England v Germany kicks off at Wembley, and it'll be no different in the Kavanagh household, where loyalties will be divided.

Ian and Tanja Kavanagh, who run the Black Forest Deli German food stall in Oswestry market, won't be talking to each other for 90 minutes, or maybe longer if it goes to extra time or the dreaded penalties.

Tanja, who comes from Freiburg, said: "We are going to be watching it but probably from opposite ends of the living room as we're cheering on our respective teams. One of us isn't going to be happy."

Ian joked: "Probably me!"

The couple met in 2001, the year England stuffed Germany 5-1 in their own backyard. Ian will be hoping that's a good omen, and even though Gareth Southgate's Three Lions didn't set the world alight in the group stage,

Tanja isn't full of confidence for Die Mannschaft this evening.

"I watched Germany in their first game and they were awful. I didn't think they would get out of the group," she said.