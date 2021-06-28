Secret judge to look for best garden in the village

The picturesque village of Whittington

Whittington community centre's popular village fete will not be held in July, for the second year running.

It means there will not be the usual gardens, produce or children's competitions.

However community centre committee members have revealed that there will be a front garden competition.

One of the organisers, Christine Hughes, said: "During the last week of July a 'secret' judge will be combing the parish for the best front garden.

"There are no entry forms and every garden is eligible, regardless of size. They judge will not go into the garden, only look from the road and take in the view admired from passers-by.

"Size does not matter, we are looking for the garden with the 'X-Factor'.

She said the judge would also be looking for an eye-catching feature, maybe a specimen flower, an artistic feature or something just for fun.