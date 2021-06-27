Improvement works for tourist attraction entrance off busy trunk road

The British Ironwork Centre

The British Ironwork Centre was granted planning permission for its complex on the trunk road in April 2019 subject to a condition that it improve the entrance off the busy road.

Specialist Contractor, Asset Surfacing and Construction Ltd, says the work will take place between July 1 and August 13.

"During the time of the works, we will be working under narrow lanes, however we will require three-way traffic lights at time of hydro blasting and lining works, on A5 and the entrance to the British Ironwork Centre," a spokesman for the company said.

"We shall be working during the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm due to the flow of traffic on the road."

Chairman of the centre, Clive Knowles, said he was pleased that the work, delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions, was now able to go ahead.

"The centre will remain open throughout the work," he said.

"It is an enormous relief to be able to start the work. We have been working on the road improvements since the planning decision and had a date booked that was derailed because of the pandemic.