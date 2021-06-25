48-hour push to get county vaccinated with series of walk-in clinics

People are being urged to get vaccinated at walk-in clinics.

A series of walk-in clinics across the county have been set up for both people from 18 to 39 to have their first dose of the Pfizer jab, and for those 40 and over to have first or second doses – at least eight weeks after the first dose – of the Astra Zeneca jab.

The initiative is part of an England-wide drive to 'Grab a Jab' launched by the NHS.

Steve Ellis, Service Director and Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for the county's vaccination programme, urged people who have not yet received the vaccine to take the opportunity.

He said: "Grab a Jab this weekend in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"We have walk-in clinics open this weekend at Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Hospital (Oswestry), Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre, Telford International Centre and Turreff Hall in Donnington.

"People can simply walk in and get a Covid-19 vaccination, without needing to book an appointment in advance."

Pfizer jabs for 18- to 39-year-olds will be available at Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Hospital from 8am to 5.30pm, tomorrow, and Sunday.

In Telford 18- to 39-year-olds will be able to get Pfizer jabs from 2pm to 7pm tomorrow, at Turreff Hall in Donnington.

Those aged 40 and over can visit Telford International Centre for either an Astra Zeneca first or second dose – provided it is at least eight weeks since the first dose – tomorrow, or Sunday, between 8.30am and 1pm.

They can also go to Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre for the jab from 8.30am to 1pm on Sunday.

Mr Ellis urged people to take advantage of the opportunity, saying: "As the nation gears up for the removal of Covid restrictions in July, it is more important than ever that people get both doses of their vaccine, to protect themselves and those around them, with recent research showing that two doses are highly effective against the Delta strain of the virus.

"Even if you don't have an NHS number or you are not registered with a GP, it doesn't matter, just visit one of our walk-in clinics across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Grab a Jab!"

He added: "Be sure to check our website – https://stwics.org.uk/our-priorities/covid-19-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinic-times – first as clinics dates and times vary.

"Also, clinics vary according to age – for example clinics offering the Pfizer jab are open to 18-39 year olds and are for first doses only.

"Whilst clinics offering the AstraZeneca jab are open to those aged 40 or over and offer both first doses and second doses. Second doses will be given eight weeks after the first dose for people aged 40 and over."

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, also urged people to get vaccinated.

He said: “With more than 63 million jabs already delivered by the NHS in England, we're now in a race to the finish line. It's now easier than ever to get your life-saving jab, and the more of us who are vaccinated the safer and freer we all will be. So this weekend why not join millions of others and 'GrabAJab' to take advantage of this life-saving protection.”