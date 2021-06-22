Trail blazing for children's charity

Alan Lewis from Adrenaline Sports, Mike McKenna Kronospan Chairman and Curtis LangleyMarketing Officer The Movement Centre Oswestry

The Brynkinalt Running Festival which is taking place on July 4 is raising funds for The Movement Centre based at Oswestry's Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Chirk based wood panel manufacturer Kronospan has sponsored the trail running event.

Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Sports, which is organising the event said, “We are extremely grateful to the team at Kronospan for supporting the Brynkinalt Running Festival. We can't wait to welcome runners to the magnificent Brynkinalt estate for the three races. The event is proving a popular trail running race and is fantastic for all abilities, as we have a 5k, 10k and 20k all on the same day.”

The Movement Centre works with children who have disabilities which affect their movement control and offers specialist training to improve strength and control.

Fundraising offer,, Curtis Langley said: “We are so thrilled that we have Kronospan supporting this local event in this amazing community. We can’t wait to share the day with all the runners, and we are sure they will love the views and the event itself."

Kronospan Chairman Mike McKenna said, “The work of the Movement Centre in Oswestry supports many local families and we are proud to sponsor this fundraising event which we hope will raise much needed funds for the children.”