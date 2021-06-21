Coming of age party for tourist attraction

Visitors to the Park Hall Countryside Attraction near Oswestry can enjoy a children's disco, party games with prizes for all and a quiz that involves visitors looking for clues about developments that have taken place over the last 21 years at Park Hall. All children taking part will receive a Park Hall 21st birthday special edition pen and badge.
Joint owner – director Richard Powell said, “We are really looking forward to celebrating our 21st birthday surrounded by our lovely visitors, with some extra fun and nostalgic activities lined up."
Park Hall Farm is open Wednesday to Sunday during term time from 10am until 5pm, and every day in the school holidays. For more information visit parkhallfarm.co.uk. All tickets must be purchased in advance from the website.