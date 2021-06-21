Coming of age party for tourist attraction

Park Hall countryside attraction

Visitors to the Park Hall Countryside Attraction near Oswestry can enjoy a children's disco, party games with prizes for all and a quiz that involves visitors looking for clues about developments that have taken place over the last 21 years at Park Hall. All children taking part will receive a Park Hall 21st birthday special edition pen and badge.

Joint owner – director Richard Powell said, “We are really looking forward to celebrating our 21st birthday surrounded by our lovely visitors, with some extra fun and nostalgic activities lined up."