Shropshire plant hire company Ridgway Rentals sponsor Oswestry Rugby Club

Pictured: (L-R) Dan Smart (Ridgway Transport Assistant), Stuart Jones (Ridgway MD) & Warren Howell (Oswestry Rugby Club Chairman)

Newcomer to Ridgway Rentals plant hire company, Dan Smart, who plays for Oswestry Rugby club, joined the Ridgway Rentals team as transport assistant earlier this year.

Ridgway Rentals supplies construction equipment on a nationwide service, from excavators, dump trucks, bulldozers to smaller mini diggers, dumpers and telehandlers.

Dan helps these machines get to any site UK wide on time.

Dan, who plays back row, said: "It’s a challenging and rewarding job delivering large construction equipment across the country. One machine can be going to a major construction project like HS2, while the next phone call can be a small digger going to a local farmer."

Dan has clearly made a good impression at Ridgway Rentals as he has managed to convince the company to sponsor Oswestry Rugby club.

Warren Howell, the chairman of Oswestry rugby club, said: "We greatly appreciate the support from Ridgway Rentals, especially in a time that has been so difficult for grassroots sport.