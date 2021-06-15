Hospice balloon could soon fly over Oswestry

From left; Andrew Baker Finance Director at P&A Group Centre; hospice fundraiser Sarah Povey and director Rhys Hughes

Nine companies have supported the campaign and work building the balloon is now underway.

Its first flight will take place later this year with a special unveiling later this summer for the corporate sponsors and supporters who sponsored their own balloon panel.

It is also hoped it will take part in the Oswestry Balloon Carnival.

The nine companies are Read Construction, TACP Architects, Ifor Williams Trailers, DTM Legal, Riello UPS, Vanguard, Glyn Wylfa, Scottish Power and P And A Group.

Steve Morgan, managing director of P and A Group said: “We were honoured that Nightingale House approached us to ask if we’d like to feature on the 25th Anniversary Hot Air balloon. We recognise the outstanding work they do in providing specialist palliative care services for those with life-limiting illnesses to patients and their families in our local community and are pleased to support this fundraising project. Supporting the community has always been important to us."

The location for the unveiling is yet to be announced, but weather dependant, it is also hoped the balloon will take flight at this year’s Oswestry balloon carnival. The hospice supports patients and their families from the Oswestry area.

Hospice fundraiser, Sarah Povey commented: “We are so incredibly grateful for the support our corporate sponsors have given us. It just simply would not have been possible to get off the ground without their funding.

Our Nightingale House balloon is being created to celebrate our 25th anniversary of providing care but it also symbolises so much more... it is a message of hope, appreciation and how we have all come together as a community to create something so special. I cannot wait for our supporters to see this magnificent balloon take to the skies.”

Nightingale House offers a wide range of facilities to people and their families living with life-limiting illness. Patients come from Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire and outlying areas.