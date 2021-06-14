Walk in vaccination clinic for Oswestry

Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Service is running the walk-in Pfizer vaccination clinic at the hospital until Sunday 20th June. The clinic will be open from 8am – 5.30pm.

This event will help those would are not registered with the NHS and assist those who have more challenges with arranging a booked appointment.

Any over 25s and other eligible groups, including people with long term conditions, carers and people with a learning disability are invited to attend. There’s no need to book an appointment.