Walk in vaccination clinic for Oswestry

Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Service is running the walk-in Pfizer vaccination clinic at the hospital until Sunday 20th June. The clinic will be open from 8am – 5.30pm.
This event will help those would are not registered with the NHS and assist those who have more challenges with arranging a booked appointment.
Any over 25s and other eligible groups, including people with long term conditions, carers and people with a learning disability are invited to attend. There’s no need to book an appointment.
Organisers say it is preferable for people to have their NHS number to speed up administration and registration. But vaccinations will still take place if the person does not know the number of is not registered with a GP.