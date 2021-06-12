Scheme to transform and reuse empty Oswestry buildings to be discussed by councillors

Oswestry Guildhall

Historic England grants and matched funding means that there is £1,120,000 available to spend as part of the town's Heritage Action Zone project.

The proposed Flagship Schemes would comprise the repair and reuse of potentially two vacant and disused buildings within the town centre. The buildings have not been chosen but a report to councillors says one proposal is for a flagship project potentially for supported business pop up uses, with wrap-around business support.

"With support from the Marches Growth Hub, this programme will help to support independent small local businesses who currently either work from home and haven’t been able to make the transition from table top to a workspace or who need some additional support to grow and move on from a market stall to a unit," the report says.

"Dependant on the unit, we would also look to have some flexible workspace to provide a business community space with some meeting room space as well. This could prove transformational for businesses in Oswestry."

Sympathetic repairs to shop fronts, is also part of the funding project.

The report says that the funding will include £210,000 for repairs to historic shop frontages, with an average grant of £12,000.

Applicants can also apply to reinstate traditional shop frontages but the report says they could contribute to the character of the building and the high street.

Applications from local independent businesses will be prioritised.

"In addition, the building must be located on a key street and must make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area," the report says.

The Public Realm Budget will see potential investment of £250,000 into the town centre with the initial focus Oswestry's alleyways.

"One of the alleyways, Clawdd Du, has been a blight in the town centre for a number of years and the council has adopted a Notice of Motion to try and bring about its improvement," the report says.