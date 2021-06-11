Community car goes out on the road

Aico's community car

The fully electric vehicle will be used to get out into the community for volunteering and other projects.

Aico, which specialises in fire safety, says its community work was stunted during the pandemic and had to be done in a different way with virtual fundraisers, marketing support to smaller charities and online educational encounters with several schools.

The new car is part of the company's pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison said: “We are delighted that Aico has provided us with this fantastic car. This will give us the chance to help even more in our communities, whether that is charitable volunteering or the

educational support we are able to provide in schools and colleges. We are really looking forward to getting back out on the road."

All colleagues at Aico are encouraged to get involved in community work and are granted three days outside of the regular working schedule in order to volunteer, giving their time and supporting in various ways.

"With the pandemic having a significant impact on fundraising and support to charities and organisations, Aico is keen to get back out into the community and increase support through education, business enterprise, charity and

volunteering,