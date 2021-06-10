Mayor praises charities in tour of market

Oswestry mayor Councillor Mark Jones at the charity market Oswestry's mayor at the charity market

The twice-yearly event, which is very popular, aims to support local charities and community groups in helping them promote their services and recruit new volunteers so they can continue the important work that they do.

The day was blessed by good weather and the mayor said that Oswestry was bustling with activity.

He spent time with each of the charities hearing about the work that they do, the people that they support and the activities that they promote.

Councillor Jones said: “What a wonderful event the charity market is. I was enthused and encouraged by the number of charities who came out to support it, it’s important to give them a platform to promote their work as their contribution to the community is invaluable. I would like to thank the Qube’s volunteering officer, Kim Thompson-Lawrence for pulling it all together. “