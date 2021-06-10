Mayor praises charities in tour of market

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mark Jones met many of the people who support charitable organisations in and around the town when he toured the charity market last week.

Oswestry mayor Councillor Mark Jones at the charity market
Oswestry mayor Councillor Mark Jones at the charity market
Oswestry's mayor at the charity market
Oswestry's mayor at the charity market

The twice-yearly event, which is very popular, aims to support local charities and community groups in helping them promote their services and recruit new volunteers so they can continue the important work that they do.

The day was blessed by good weather and the mayor said that Oswestry was bustling with activity.

Oswestry's mayor at the charity market

He spent time with each of the charities hearing about the work that they do, the people that they support and the activities that they promote.

Councillor Jones said: “What a wonderful event the charity market is. I was enthused and encouraged by the number of charities who came out to support it, it’s important to give them a platform to promote their work as their contribution to the community is invaluable. I would like to thank the Qube’s volunteering officer, Kim Thompson-Lawrence for pulling it all together. “

The Oswestry Charity Market runs twice a year with the second market booked for September 3.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Business
Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News