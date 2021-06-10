Help shape Oswestry's future by joining online workshops the community is urged

Bailey Street, Oswestry

The online events will give people the chance to have their say on how they see the future of the town going forward.

The workshops kick off on the theme of Better Place to Live this Thursday , from 6.30-8pm, looking at public spaces, streets and investment.

A Better Place for Business takes place on June 24 June and Healthy Town on July 8.

Students and parents at The Marches School in the town have also been having their say, reading all the masterplan documents and filling in comment cards.

Steve Charmley, Chairman of the Future Oswestry Group, said: “The purpose of this workshop is to provide an opportunity to discuss the masterplan vision, key goals and objectives, and how these may be developed to ensure Oswestry will be an even better place to live.

“The discussion will focus on collectively creating a vision for a better place to live and the goals to achieve this, which work for Oswestry. No new material will be presented at the workshop.

“We will also focus on key locations in and around the town and how this could be achieved in these areas. All comments will beshared and fed into the masterplanning process.”

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said: “I would like to the thank the students, parents, teachers and staff at The Marches School for hosting our display and documents this week and feeding back their thoughts and ideas for the future.

“It is absolutely vital that we capture the views of the younger generation and this has been really well supported.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mark Jones, the Masterplan was an important document for the future development of the town and key to securing external investment and he encouraged local people to get involved in the workshops.

Oswestry Business Improvement District is involved in the process and BID manger urged as many businesses and residents as possible to get involved in this process.

“The workshops are a great way to offer your thoughts, and take part in discussions. If you can’t make the workshops please review the details on the Shropshire Council website and email in your observations. Shaping the future of Oswestry is down to all of us and this is an opportunity to be part of that.”