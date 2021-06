Cae Glas Park, Oswestry..

Oswestry Town Council says a Macedonia Pine will be put into Cae Glas Park in the near future.

The pine will go in the area of the town centre park where a sycamore is currently being felled for safety reasons.

A spokesman for the council said that a small area in the south west of the popular park will be closed off for the first park of this week while the sycamore is being felled.