Open air Shakespeare play coming to Whittington Castle

Swans in the castle moat

The Festival Players International will stage the play in the grounds of the mediaeval castle for one night only.

The play tells of the charismatic king and his leadership, bravery, humour and love.

Castle manager, Sue Ellis, said the players promised two hours of exhilarating entertainment.

"The grounds will be open from 6pm for picnics before the 7pm performance," she said.

Pre-booked tickets are £14 for adults, concessions £12.

Prices on the night will be £16 and £14.