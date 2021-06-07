Open air Shakespeare play coming to Whittington Castle

By Sue AustinOswestryOswestry entertainmentPublished:

An open air production of Shakespeare's Henry V comes to Whittington Castle on June 13.

Swans in the castle moat
The Festival Players International will stage the play in the grounds of the mediaeval castle for one night only.

The play tells of the charismatic king and his leadership, bravery, humour and love.

Castle manager, Sue Ellis, said the players promised two hours of exhilarating entertainment.

"The grounds will be open from 6pm for picnics before the 7pm performance," she said.

Pre-booked tickets are £14 for adults, concessions £12.

Prices on the night will be £16 and £14.

Tickets are available from the castle during its opening hours, by emailing info@whittingtoncastle.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01691 662500.

