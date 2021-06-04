Volunteers needed to help co-ordinated poppy appeal

Jenny Robey

Organiser say that more people are needed to safeguard the Poppy Appeal in the town.

Community Fundraiser for the charity, Jenny Robey, said the branch was looking for someone who could organise the rota for those manning stalls in supermarkets in the town and a deliveries organiser who could coordinate the volunteers who deliver the poppy boxes across the district.

There was also the need for someone to work with local community groups such as the cadets, to arrange street collections during Appeal time

"If you think you, or someone you know, would be interested in one of these roles, safeguarding the Poppy Appeal in Oswestry, please do get in touch," Jenny said.

"Please don't wait until October."