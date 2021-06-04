Rotary club helps Movement Centre charity

From left, Rotary member Cath Baldry, Curtis Langley from the Movement Centre and Cambrian Rotary President Ann Pugh at the Centre

The Movement Centre is a specialist treatment centre.

Rotary Club president, Ann Pugh said: "They have a small but dedicated team who work closely with families, providing a specialist therapy called Targeted Training to help children gain movement control. Targeted Training therapy can enable children to develop new skills and become far more independent. Children can gain head control, so they can interact with their family; it can help children develop the skills to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends. For some children it can enable them to walk, which means they can be far more independent!.

This year the charity is celebrating 25 years and has launched a campaign to raise £150,000 to help support more families.

Curtis Langley from Movement Centre said, “The support from local organisations has become even more important to charities like The Movement Centre and we can’t thank Oswestry Cambrian Rotary enough for the kind donation. We have received lots of support from this club, not just in the form of donations, but also volunteer hours. The friendly members are always willing to support local events and charities like ourselves and we will be forever grateful.~"