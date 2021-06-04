Woman in Northampton faces 250 mile round trip to Shropshire for Covid vaccine

A former Shropshire woman is having to return to the county for her Covid vaccine - a round trip of 250 miles.

Claire Wright, 46, who now lives in Northampton, has been unable to have her vaccine until now because she suffers anaphylactic shocks from allergic reactions.

"Even though people in their 30s are now having their vaccine, I haven't been able to get mine. There are only a few, hospital venues, that offer the vaccine for people like myself and I was told to keep looking on the NHS website for a booking.

"There has been nothing at all close to home available for people like myself every time I have looked but now I have an appointment at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital on Saturday ," she said.

"It is 125 miles from my house to the hospital and I must admit I am worried that I have that drive home after having the vaccine.

"It seems ridiculous that I can't get an appointment in a hospital closer to home."

Claire, who used to live in Wem, where she taught percussion and drums, said that she knew that she would be well looked after at the Orthopaedic and that she would of course have her medication with her. But she said that the national system seemed wrong.

"Why make people travel so far," she said.

"What about people who don't have their own transport, how do their manage."

