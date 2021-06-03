Covid testing on industrial estate

A mobile testing unit will open on Wrexham Industrial Estate on June 7. Many from the north Shropshire border and Oswestry areas work at companies on the estate.

The easy-access testing facility will be offering rapid lateral flow tests at the Redwither Business Park overflow carpark adjacent to the staff car park, and will be open between 8am and 4pm on June 7, and between 12pm and 8pm on June 14. After that, the opening times will be reviewed.

Staff working on the industrial estate who don’t have symptoms are being encouraged to get tested at the unit. Anyone who does have symptoms should self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

About one in three people with coronavirus don’t have symptoms, but can still infect others, and getting tested regularly is the only way to know if you have the virus.

The work is being co-ordinated by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Wrexham Council and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

Councillor Hugh Jones, Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Public Protection, said: “This is good news and will provide a quick and convenient way for people working on the industrial estate to get a test.

“Many people who work on the estate haven’t been able to work from home during the pandemic and have to travel into their workplace every day. So knowing they can easily get a test will hopefully provide them – and their employers – with more peace of mind, and help prevent transmission of the virus.

“It’s important to note that this is a positive and pro-active step. The figures remain very good in Wrexham, with a very low number of cases, and this is just another way to help us keep on top of things and keep cases down.”

Teresa Owen, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s Executive Director of Public Health, added: “We are pleased to be working with Wrexham Council to offer workers in this area of Wrexham access to a rapid test at our temporary WAST Mobile Testing Unit.

“This will ensure that workers in this area can access testing closer to where they work, avoiding concerns associated with travelling to get a test. Workers will become more confident and skilled at self-testing which will provide reassurance in workplaces.

If you can’t work from home, you can also order rapid lateral flow test kits to be sent to your home via the Welsh Government website.