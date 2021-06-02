BBC's Any Questions to come from Shropshire

Holroyd Community Theatre

The Radio Four programme on Friday June 18, which offers topical discussion with a panel of personalities from the worlds of politics, media and elsewhere will be broadcast live from The Holroyd Community Theatre at Moreton Hall School near Oswestry.

Kelly Parsons from the theatre said that anyone who would like to form part of the audience and pose questions to the panel must contact Kelly@theholroyd.com

Admission is on a first-come-first-served basis.

"As not everyone who asks for tickets uses them, to make sure we have a full house we send out more tickets than there are places. We do our best to get the numbers right, but unfortunately we do on the rare occasion have to disappoint people. We can't guarantee that you'll get in," Kelly said.