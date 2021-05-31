Wheely good deal for cyclists at Derwen walled garden cafe

Paramedics John Jones and Ian Laing enjoyed a 40-mile cycle ride on their day off,stopping off en-route at Derwen College’s Walled Garden Cafe in Gobowen.

The college already welcomes cyclists from across a wide area and is urging all those using bikes, trikes and tandems to pay a visit for bike week, from May 30 to June 5.

They can enjoy a break in the walled garden and enjoy something from the wide menu. There is also a play area and lunchbox option for children.

Derwen College in Gobowern, near Oswestry, was nominated as Café of the Year 2020 by Cycling UK, and staff say they were was proud to be nominated by cyclists from Shropshire and surrounding counties.

In a letter to Derwen College, Cycling UK's director of influence and engagement Matt Mallinder explained the importance of the award.

He said: “The awards were established to encourage cyclists from around the UK to recognise the many cafes offering not only the best welcome to riders but outstanding coffee and cake.”

“During what was a tough year for the hospitality industry, the public submitted more than 2,000 nominations, a record number, and with the finalists decided by our expert panel, everyone was a winner in our eyes.”

Commercial manager Pete Evans said: “We are lucky to have many cyclists passing by from Shropshire and Wales, and are honoured that they recognise us as one of the Cyclist Cafés of the Year.

“We are proud to welcome all cyclists and to reward them for their efforts with an energy bar during Bike Week.”

The college, which provides work experience opportunities and independent living skills to young people with learning difficulties and disabilities, has commercial areas which are open to the public.