Bank holiday traffic on the A5 heading towards the Dobbies roundabout in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury bypass has been choked with motorists heading to Wales for the weekend and into half term with more delays at Oswestry and Chirk.

The AA said there were severe delays of 24 minutes on the A5 westbound between the end of the M54 and the A49 Dobbies Island junction on Saturday lunchtime.

Drivers were crawling through the congestion at 10 miles an hour.

It is the third day in a row that drivers have faced long delays around Shrewsbury after a pile-up at Emstrey on Thursday and the beginning of the weekend getaway on Friday.

Across the UK motorists are taking to the roads in their millions with a surge in staycations and temperatures heating up just in time for the school holidays.

Some 10.8 million leisure car journeys were expected to take place over the long weekend, according to research from the RAC. It says there is now increased confidence from the public in travelling longer distances.