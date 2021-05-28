Whittington gardens open for Save the Children

By Sue AustinOswestryAttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

Two Whittington gardens will be open for charity this weekend.

Barbara Molesworth
Barbara Molesworth

Garden Croft, in Daisy Lane, and Gable Croft, in Church Street, will be open on Sunday and Monday, between 10am and 5pm in aid of the Save the Children charity.

Entry by donation covers both gardens,

Barbara Molesworth one of the organisers said visitors to Gable Croft could enjoy an old, walled garden, ancient sequoia, a shepherd's hut and restored Victorian conservatory. It will be the venue for refreshments.

There will be a plant sale at Garden Croft, where visitors can see vegetable beds, a small arboretum, planting for insect and bird sustainability and a presentation on bee-friendly plants.

The Haslington Folk Group and a Scottish piper will play on Sunday.

Parking is at Highfield Farm on the Gobowen Road.

Attractions
Entertainment
Oswestry entertainment
North Shropshire entertainment
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News