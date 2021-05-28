Whittington gardens open for Save the Children

Barbara Molesworth

Garden Croft, in Daisy Lane, and Gable Croft, in Church Street, will be open on Sunday and Monday, between 10am and 5pm in aid of the Save the Children charity.

Entry by donation covers both gardens,

Barbara Molesworth one of the organisers said visitors to Gable Croft could enjoy an old, walled garden, ancient sequoia, a shepherd's hut and restored Victorian conservatory. It will be the venue for refreshments.

There will be a plant sale at Garden Croft, where visitors can see vegetable beds, a small arboretum, planting for insect and bird sustainability and a presentation on bee-friendly plants.

The Haslington Folk Group and a Scottish piper will play on Sunday.