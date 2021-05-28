Cultural quarter and more pedestrian areas proposed in Oswestry masterplan

The plans are on display in Oswestry library

The town's Masterplan - ideas for the Oswestry of the future - is being looked at by the Future Oswestry Group.

And conceptual drawings and ideas are currently on display for the townfolk to see.

An exhibition at the town's library has been visited by hundreds of people and now it is moving onto The Marches School to allow Oswestry's younger generation to have their say.

Cath Michie from the library said the display had caused a lot of interest with many filling in feedback forms.

"It is good to be part of the community and host something so important," she said.

One of those visiting the exhibition was Graeme Storey from Maesbrook.

"It is very interesting and I do like the idea of a cultural hub based round Castle Bank. We also have the library in this area, the cinema and Herman Chapel arts centre is opening up again so there is already a lot going on here," he said.

"Oswestry has a really exciting arts culture and also some excellent independent retailers that we should shout about and use both of these to bring people into the town."

But Mr Storey said he was deeply disappointed that there was no mention anywhere in the masterplan of the Oswestry hill fort.

"We have one of the best iron age hill forts in Britain, but hardly anyone knows about it. Why is there not mention at all of it in the plan.

"There are drawing of what an eastern gateway to the town could look like, but nowhere at all in that area is there a plan to improve access to the hill fort or even signpost people there. If we want to regenerate Oswestry and bring people here then we should be promoting the hill fort."