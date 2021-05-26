School amphitheatre to host a night at the musicals

Some of the pupils celebrating joining the cast of the evening

A Night at the Musicals will be held on June 26 and the names of the West End singers will be released soon.

Andrew Hopkins, West End musical director and conductor of the Welsh Musical Theatre Orchestra had the task of selecting the successful audition candidates among the pupils.

Speaking after making his selection, Andrew said: “The standard of the auditions was simply brilliant. Pupils performed some challenging material and told a story through their use of voice and superb acting skill. I was so

impressed with the performances that I had to adjust the programme to ensure that each auditionee had a moment to shine. There was an air of confidence in each of the performers that made me feel excited to work with them.”

The nine pupils will join a cast of West End professionals in singing hits from the musicals. The pupils will also be joined by the school’s Show Choir, which will perform the vocal ensemble, in a unique socially distanced way.

Teacher of Drama, Mr Michael Jenkins said: “Announcing the casting in the amphitheatre was a fitting way to celebrate the pupils'success. The sun was beaming through, highlighting the momentous amount of work that has gone into making the place look spectacular.

“A Night at the Musicals is going to be one of those truly Moreton performances that we look forward to, and later back on, with huge fondness.”