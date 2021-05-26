Three brave boys scaling new heights for charity

Teddy Williams, five, Freddie Ford, six, and Bertie Williams, five, who are scaling Cader Idris for charity

Freddie Ford, six, and twins Teddy and Bertie Williams, five, who all live in Llanymynech and attend Carreghofa School, will be tackling Cader Idris on June 3 to raise money for The Movement Centre in Oswestry and Liverpool-based charity KIND.

The idea came from the trio themselves and a Crowdfunding page was set up with the goal of raising £300 – a figure eclipsed within a day of the page going live with £420 being donated.

Andy Ford, Freddie’s dad, said: “It’s a huge task for little kids and none of them have ever attempted anything like this before.

“But I’m quietly confident that they will complete it and we will take all day if necessary with plenty of stops and snacks.

“My wife and I and the twins’ parents will be going with them and we have already received calls from other people asking if they can come along too – so it may be quite a group making the climb on the day.

“The idea came about when we were driving around the Chirk area one day and saw somebody on a charity walk from Lands’ End to John o’ Groats. Freddie asked what he was doing and we explained it was for charity. It made quite an impression, he told his friends Teddy and Bertie and they all said they would like to do something for charity as well.

“Cader Idris is fitting in a way because Freddie’s middle name is Idris.

'Totally different'

“Money raised will be split between The Movement Centre, chosen because Freddie’s nan works there, and KIND in Liverpool. Teddy and Bertie’s family are originally from Liverpool and their aunty works there.

"Freddie loves being outside and even has a Fitbit to keep track of his step count. The Cader Idris challenge is going to be totally different than anything the boys have done before and we would be so grateful for any donation, however small, that the boys can pass along to these amazing charities,” said Andy.

The Movement Centre, based at the RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, operates a unique Targeted Training therapy programme aimed at giving children the chance to gain more control of their movement and reach their full potential through the only therapy of its kind in the world.