New performance hub launches with lacrosse camp

Carina Walsh

The hub, ‘ACE’, at Moreton Hill, will focus on lacrosse, hocky, tennis and golf with a range of events from programmes for elite athletes to special camps for all abilities.

England Lacrosse Coach and Lacrosse Coach at Moreton Hall, Carina Walsh will host the first in a series of ACE Lacrosse camps on April 12 and 13.

"The Easter event will be for for all skill levels from aspiring elite players and developing athletes looking to hone and develop their skills and practise in advance of the sporting season, to complete novices looking to engage in a new sport," Carina said.

Players are invited to take part over the two days with coaches covering all aspects of the game including the new season’s rules, competitions and matches - in line with Covid government guidelines.

Alison McDonald, Director of Sport at Moreton Hall said : "The performance hub for Lacrosse, ACE, has been developed to provide carefully monitored programmes for elite athletes, with first-rate coaching, athlete support and sports facilities for leading sportspeople, offering a world-class experience across a range of sporting programmes.

“This is an exciting opportunity for anyone to get involved in Lacrosse and see how great the game is and with excellent coaching and facilities here at Moreton you are bound to love the experience.”