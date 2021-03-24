Call for Oswestry car parks to be free for two weeks in April

Oswestry town council meets tonight

The chamber has written to the town clerk asking Oswestry to follow the same policy and allow free parking from April 12-25 at its three car parks, Central, Smithfield Road and The Horsemarket.

The please is also supported by Oswestry's Business Improvement District.

"Previous Shropshire Council free parking initiatives have caused confusion for shoppers and visitors to Oswestry where the majority of the car parks are not run by the unitary authority."

A report to councillors who meet tonightsays that members should be mindful of the risk of starting a precedent, the opportunity cost and of the financial impact on the Council’s budget.

"Members are asked to note that Oswestry Town Council has not received any financial support during the Covid outbreak," the report says.