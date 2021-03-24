Call for Oswestry car parks to be free for two weeks in April

By Sue AustinOswestry

Oswestry Chamber of Trade is urging the town council to mirror Shropshire Council's free parking when non-essential shops re-open next month.

Oswestry town council meets tonight

The chamber has written to the town clerk asking Oswestry to follow the same policy and allow free parking from April 12-25 at its three car parks, Central, Smithfield Road and The Horsemarket.

The please is also supported by Oswestry's Business Improvement District.

"Previous Shropshire Council free parking initiatives have caused confusion for shoppers and visitors to Oswestry where the majority of the car parks are not run by the unitary authority."

A report to councillors who meet tonightsays that members should be mindful of the risk of starting a precedent, the opportunity cost and of the financial impact on the Council’s budget.

"Members are asked to note that Oswestry Town Council has not received any financial support during the Covid outbreak," the report says.

Anyone can join the online meeting will be held at 7pm. Members of the public will be able to join this meeting by clicking on the following link at: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84879302338 Meeting ID: 848 7930 2338 from 6.35pm.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

