Call for Oswestry car parks to be free for two weeks in April

The chamber has written to the town clerk asking Oswestry to follow the same policy and allow free parking from April 12-25 at its three car parks, Central, Smithfield Road and The Horsemarket.
The please is also supported by Oswestry's Business Improvement District.
"Previous Shropshire Council free parking initiatives have caused confusion for shoppers and visitors to Oswestry where the majority of the car parks are not run by the unitary authority."
A report to councillors who meet tonightsays that members should be mindful of the risk of starting a precedent, the opportunity cost and of the financial impact on the Council’s budget.
"Members are asked to note that Oswestry Town Council has not received any financial support during the Covid outbreak," the report says.
Anyone can join the online meeting will be held at 7pm. Members of the public will be able to join this meeting by clicking on the following link at: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84879302338 Meeting ID: 848 7930 2338 from 6.35pm.