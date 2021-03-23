Nine jobs will be created under the plans for the new unit at Nesscliffe Services, which have been approved by Shropshire Council.

The services opened in 2012 on the southbound side of the dual carriageway, and the operator Motor Fuel Ltd says the coffee shop will complement the existing facilities which include a petrol station, Subway, public toilets and showers.

The application said the coffee shop will be open between 5am and 11pm, seven days a week.

Great Ness and Little Ness Parish Council supported the application but said litter would need to be adequately managed with sealed bins provided on-site.

A report by planning officer Jane Raymond said: “The proposal would offer additional facilities and services only available to vehicles and customers already travelling on the bypass and is not considered to compete with service provision in nearby towns or villages such as Oswestry or Nescliffe.

“It is agreed with the applicant that due to the size of the development and the existing use, retail impact is not a consideration which is material to the application.

“The proposal would serve a specific purpose and meet an identified need in an appropriate location within an existing roadside service area.

“The development is therefore considered acceptable in principle and accords with (planning policies).”

Highways England initially objected to the application, but this was later withdrawn after conditions were agreed to ensure road safety and flow of traffic are not compromised.

Ms Raymond’s report said the position of the proposed coffee shop and landscaping mean it will be largely screened when viewed from outside the site.

The report concluded: “The development is considered acceptable in principle situated in an appropriate location within an existing roadside service area.

“The proposal would have no adverse highway safety or capacity implications subject to compliance with the recommended conditions.