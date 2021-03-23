Funding sought for events to showcase Oswestry’s culture and heritage

Oswestry

A ‘culture consortium’ has been set up as part of the £1.84 million High Street Heritage Action Zone project, and a new report says a bid has now gone in for additional funds to support the consortium’s work.

Made up of local cultural organisations and community groups, the consortium wants to develop a community-led cultural programme to support the HSHAZ scheme.

Shropshire Council has already secured £10,000 from Historic England, which is administering the HSHAZ project, for a series of pilot events, though this has had to be put on hold until September as a result of current Covid restrictions.

The report, by the council’s director of place, Mark Barrow, says: “Shropshire Council has supported the cultural consortium to submit an application for additional funding from Historic England of £106,800 to grow the pilot project into a series of cultural events that everyone can participate in that will enable people of all ages to engage with their unique heritage of Oswestry until the project ends in March 2024.

“The grant submission also includes funding to appoint an independent facilitator/formative evaluator on a self-employed basis to work with the group to develop the consortium and its governance arrangements to ensure future legacy of the cultural programme activities.”

The Historic England funding would be matched with £182,340 contributed in-kind from consortium member organisations, in the form of staff and volunteer time.

The council’s cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss progress on the HSHAZ scheme, and is asked to agree that the council will be the accountable body for the consortium’s cultural programme.

Cabinet is also asked to delegate authority to Mr Barrow to formally agree the governance structure of the HSHAZ programme with the Future Oswestry Group, which will oversee the project.