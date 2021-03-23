Band of Builders help former Shropshire patient

Rob Lamb with volunteers who adapted his home

The Band of Builders charity - volunteers tradespeople from across the UK, descended on Rob's home in Solihull and spent nine days creating a downstairs bedroom, a more accessible kitchen and a wet room with specialist equipment.

Mr Lamb, 58, was left paralysed when he feel after fainting last October.

He spent months rehabilitating at the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries, housed at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

A chartered surveyor, Mr Lamb said he couldn't believe that volunteers would give up their time to do so much for him.

The father of four lives with three of his sons. His wife, Julie, died in 2017.

Neighbours joined the Band of Builders in welcoming Mr Lamb home.

Son, Gavin, praised the volunteers.

"These guys stepped in - were we left on our own, we wouldn't have even known where to go," he said.